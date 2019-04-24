Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers as DH
Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Blue Jays.
Sandoval earned a start with the presence of the designated hitter spot in an American League venue. The 32-year-old cashed in on the opportunity and smacked his first homer of the season. Sandoval has been thriving as a pinch-hitter and backup corner infielder (.344/.344/.656 through 32 plate appearances), but he doesn't start nearly enough to make a fantasy impact. That said, he should be in line for another start Wednesday in the finale of the two-game set with Toronto.
