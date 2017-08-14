Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers in doubleheader

Sandoval started both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, going a collective 1-for-9 with his first home run since rejoining San Francisco.

Sandoval's homer was no cheapy, as it came off of Nationals' ace Max Scherzer. Outside of the long ball, it was a fairly uneventful day for the Panda. The 31-year-old is slashing .240/.240/.440 in six games since returning to his old stomping grounds while being situated on the strong side of a third-base platoon with Ryder Jones.