Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers in doubleheader
Sandoval started both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, going a collective 1-for-9 with his first home run since rejoining San Francisco.
Sandoval's homer was no cheapy, as it came off of Nationals' ace Max Scherzer. Outside of the long ball, it was a fairly uneventful day for the Panda. The 31-year-old is slashing .240/.240/.440 in six games since returning to his old stomping grounds while being situated on the strong side of a third-base platoon with Ryder Jones.
