Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers in three-hit game
Sandoval homered, scored twice and drove in two in a 3-for-4 game Monday against Arizona.
With Brandon Belt (appendicitis) out, Sandoval will get playing time against right-handed pitching like Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley. Sandoval turned on an inside fastball and was able to deposit it over AT&T Park's high and deep right field fence, showing he still has some raw power. That said, Sandoval hasn't posted a slugging percentage over .400 since 2014, his last full campaign with the Giants. Once Belt is healthy, expect Sandoval to return to a bench role.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: To see uptick in playing time•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Gets another start at second•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Makes first career start at second base•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Serves as DH on Tuesday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Gets another start at first•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hits pinch-hit home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...