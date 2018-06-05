Sandoval homered, scored twice and drove in two in a 3-for-4 game Monday against Arizona.

With Brandon Belt (appendicitis) out, Sandoval will get playing time against right-handed pitching like Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley. Sandoval turned on an inside fastball and was able to deposit it over AT&T Park's high and deep right field fence, showing he still has some raw power. That said, Sandoval hasn't posted a slugging percentage over .400 since 2014, his last full campaign with the Giants. Once Belt is healthy, expect Sandoval to return to a bench role.