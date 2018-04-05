Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers in Wednesday's start
Sandoval went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Mariners.
Making his first start of the season, Sandoval responded with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and a three-run bomb into McCovey Cove in the fifth. Panda will likely spend most of the season being used as a pinch hitter, but his power could play as a bargain DFS option on the rare occasions he's in the starting lineup.
