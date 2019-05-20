Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers off bench again
Sandoval cranked a solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.
Sandoval remained on the bench for the second consecutive day since Evan Longoria's (illness) return, and he has homered off the bench in each contest. The Panda owns a career-best 1.001 OPS through 86 plate appearances, but he is currently blocked at both first and third base by Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria respectively. Barring an injury (or a unique defensive configuration), Sandoval will be limited to just a start or two per week, dampening his 2019 power outburst for those in shallower formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...