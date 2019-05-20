Sandoval cranked a solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Sandoval remained on the bench for the second consecutive day since Evan Longoria's (illness) return, and he has homered off the bench in each contest. The Panda owns a career-best 1.001 OPS through 86 plate appearances, but he is currently blocked at both first and third base by Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria respectively. Barring an injury (or a unique defensive configuration), Sandoval will be limited to just a start or two per week, dampening his 2019 power outburst for those in shallower formats.