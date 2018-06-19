Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers off lefty
Sandoval went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to Miami.
Sandoval got a rare start against a southpaw, and he rewarded manager Bruce Bochy's confidence with his sixth long ball of the season. The switch-hitter is still batting .172 (5-for-29) against southpaws this year, and he has historically struggled from the right side of the plate, so his starts against lefties will likely still be restricted moving forward. That said, Sandoval should receive a healthy amount of starts at the hot corner while Evan Longoria (hand) remains sidelined for six to eight weeks. The Panda is slashing .271/.340/.457 in 144 plate appearances this season.
