Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hopes for improved season with healthy shoulder

Sandoval claims that his ailing left shoulder is fully healthy heading into spring training, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Following the acquisition of Evan Longoria, the "Kung Fu Panda" is tabbed for a bench role with the Giants. That said, if he truly is healthy for this season, Sandoval could prove to be a decent bat off the bench for San Francisco. Although he batted just .220 between the Giants and the Red Sox last season, he does possess a .283/.334/.446 slash line in his career. A switch hitter with that kind of slash line coming off the bench doesn't come around that often, although fantasy owners should still be wary given his playing time situation and his disappointing performance over the past three years.