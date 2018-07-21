Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Launches ninth homer
Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in San Francisco's 5-1 win over the Athletics on Friday.
Sandoval had gone hitless in his last eight at-bats coming into this contest but he dispatched of the brief lull with his ninth long ball of the season - a seventh-inning shot off Edwin Jackson. He's now slashing .256/.323/.425 through 207 at-bats.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Riding pine in series finale•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hits bench Saturday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Provides clutch hit Monday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hitting sixth Monday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Plays through injury Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...