Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in San Francisco's 5-1 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Sandoval had gone hitless in his last eight at-bats coming into this contest but he dispatched of the brief lull with his ninth long ball of the season - a seventh-inning shot off Edwin Jackson. He's now slashing .256/.323/.425 through 207 at-bats.