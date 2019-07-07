Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran switch hitter continues to out-perform Evan Longoria, and Sandoval is claiming a larger share of the workload at third base as a result. Over his last 50 plate appearances, Panda is slashing .326/.360/.609 with three homers and 10 RBI, and his 11 long balls on the year is already his best total since 2014.