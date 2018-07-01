Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Leaves game after getting drilled
Sandoval exited Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Sandoval was able to stay in the game immediately after getting hit, but he was lifted in place of Alen Hanson after the top half of the inning came to an end. The extent of the injury is currently unknown, but more news about Sandoval's status should surface in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...