Sandoval exited Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Sandoval was able to stay in the game immediately after getting hit, but he was lifted in place of Alen Hanson after the top half of the inning came to an end. The extent of the injury is currently unknown, but more news about Sandoval's status should surface in the near future.