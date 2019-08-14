Sandoval (elbow) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sandoval underwent an MRI over the weekend which revealed bone chips in his right elbow. The infielder received a cortisone shot Sunday, but it sounds like he's headed to the shelf after showing little improvement. According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, Sandoval doesn't know if he'll be sidelined for 10 days or a month due to the issue, though he's hoping to return for the stretch run.