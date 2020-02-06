President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Sandoval (elbow) is on track to return about one month into the regular season, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval is making solid progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and the team hasn't ruled out an earlier return if things continue to go well. The veteran third baseman, who hit .268/.313/.507 with 14 home runs in 296 plate appearances last season, figures to compete with Evan Longoria for playing time once healthy.