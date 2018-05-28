Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Makes first career start at second base
Sandoval started at second base Sunday in the Giants' 8-3 loss to the Cubs and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 268 pounds, Sandoval, a career-long corner infielder, wouldn't seem to be an ideal fit for the middle infield, but he acquitted himself well while playing the position for the first time in the majors. Sandoval was immediately tested on the first two plays of the game, with the 31-year-old making a diving stop on the second play before throwing the baserunner out at first base. Though he was later removed from the game in a double switch, Sandoval probably fared well enough defensively to earn additional starts at the position if the Giants want to get a better bat in the lineup than Kelby Tomlinson. It still seems rather unlikely that Sandoval will see enough work at second base to gain eligibility at the position, especially with both Joe Panik (thumb) and Alen Hanson (hamstring) on the cusp of starting minor-league rehab assignments and likely to return from the disabled list in early June.
