Sandoval went 2-for-2 with a go-ahead home run and a double in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Sandoval pinch-hit for Zach Green in the ninth inning and stayed in as a defensive replacement, but his biggest contribution was a solo shot off Padres reliever Logan Allen in the 11th inning. It's Panda's 13th homer of the season to go with 37 RBI and 39 runs scored in 95 games this year. The third baseman is hitting only .212 in 66 at-bats in July, as he's cooled off while the Giants have come alive as a team.