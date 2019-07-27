Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Makes impact off bench
Sandoval went 2-for-2 with a go-ahead home run and a double in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres.
Sandoval pinch-hit for Zach Green in the ninth inning and stayed in as a defensive replacement, but his biggest contribution was a solo shot off Padres reliever Logan Allen in the 11th inning. It's Panda's 13th homer of the season to go with 37 RBI and 39 runs scored in 95 games this year. The third baseman is hitting only .212 in 66 at-bats in July, as he's cooled off while the Giants have come alive as a team.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...