Sandoval started at the hot corner for the second time in three games, going 0-for-3 in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Sandoval didn't make a mark on the box score, but he has been seeing increased playing time in the short term at the expense of Evan Longoria. The former has been the superior offensive player overall this year, but the latter has a better glove and fairly even splits, so this is unlikely to develop into a true platoon situation. If an even timeshare does continue, however, Sandoval's vintage .280/.318/.561 slash line could provide value in deeper formats.