Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Needs more at-bats at Triple-A
Manager Bruce Bochy said that Sandoval needs more at-bats in the minors and is not a candidate to be called up this week to replace Eduardo Nunez (traded), Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.
Sandoval's name understandably surfaced as a possible replacement after the Giants traded their starting starting third baseman Tuesday, but the club wants him to get more at-bats in the minors to prove that he can rediscover his form prior to giving him another shot in the majors. The 30-year-old has gone 3-for-13 in four games in San Francisco's minor-league system. Sandoval is a name to monitor in deep formats, but a call up is not imminent.
