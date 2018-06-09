Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Not in Saturday's lineup
Sandoval is out of the lineup against Washington on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Sandoval will receive a breather following eight straight starts as Buster Posey gets the nod at first base while Nick Hundley draws the catching assignment for Saturday's matinee. Over the course of those eight games, Sandoval is hitting .367 with a 1.020 OPS. Expect him back in the lineup Sunday.
