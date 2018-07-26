Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Not in Thursday's lineup
Sandoval is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Sandoval owns a woeful .448 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, so it comes as no surprise that he will sit out Thursday against Brewers lefty Wade Miley. Sandoval will see a dip in playing time moving forward with Evan Longoria back in action, though he could see some starts at first base until Brandon Belt (knee) returns.
