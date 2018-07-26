Sandoval is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Sandoval owns a woeful .448 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, so it comes as no surprise that he will sit out Thursday against Brewers lefty Wade Miley. Sandoval will see a dip in playing time moving forward with Evan Longoria back in action, though he could see some starts at first base until Brandon Belt (knee) returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories