Sandoval is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Sandoval owns a woeful .448 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, so it comes as no surprise that he will sit out Thursday against Brewers lefty Wade Miley. Sandoval will see a dip in playing time moving forward with Evan Longoria back in action, though he could see some starts at first base until Brandon Belt (knee) returns.