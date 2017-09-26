Play

Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Sandoval is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Sandoval owns a woeful .362 OPS against lefties this season, so it should not come as a surprise that he is sitting out Tuesday against one of the league's top left-handers in Robbie Ray. Orlando Calixte will man the hot corner in Sandoval's place.

