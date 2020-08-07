Sandoval is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sandoval doesn't seem to be the Giants' preferred option against southpaws such as Friday's starter Julio Urias, as he's started against just one of the six San Francisco has faced thus far. Wilmer Flores will be the designated hitter Friday.
