Giants' Pablo Sandoval: On bench Monday
RotoWire Staff
Sandoval will not start Monday's game against the Astros, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Sandoval will sit for the third time in the last four games. Wilmer Flores will serve as the designated hitter. Sandoval is hitting just .184/.273/.184 through 44 plate appearances this season.
