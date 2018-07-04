Sandoval is not starting Wednesday against Colorado, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sandoval is hitting just .147/.171/.147 over his last 10 games. He's hitting a mediocre .256/.320/.392 on the season, not particularly valuable for a player who does little other than hit. Kelby Tomlinson, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, gets the start at third base in his place.

