Sandoval landed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a right hamstring strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sandoval will head to the disabled list after suffering the injury while running the bases in Sunday's series finale against the Brewers. Given the nature of the injury, it seems likely he'll remain on the shelf for longer than the minimum, though an exact timetable should emerge in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories