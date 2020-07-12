Sandoval (elbow) is starting at first base in Sunday's intrasquad matchup, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval is currently on a minor-league deal with the Giants as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he's been progressing in his rehab and will play the field Sunday. It's still unclear whether the 33-year-old veteran will be ready for Opening Day, but he's showing signs of promise from a health standpoint. He's a strong candidate to make the 30-man roster if he's fully healthy by the start of the season, but given the Giants' talent at the corner infield spots, Sandoval would likely serve as a depth option for the team.