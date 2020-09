Sandoval is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sandoval made back-to-back starts at designated hitter to close out last weekend's series in Arizona, but those were the lone times he cracked the lineup in the Giants' last eight games. Wilmer Flores looks to have emerged as the Giants' preferred DH option over Sandoval, who has submitted a .535 OPS over 82 plate appearances on the season.