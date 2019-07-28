Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Playing time window increases
Sandoval's regular playing time just increased after manager Bruce Bochy said that Evan Longoria (foot) is still 10-to-14 days away from returning to action, Ken Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Longoria was initially expected to return on the team's upcoming road trip, but the new timetable opens up some more playing time for Sandoval. The Panda went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 5-1 loss to San Diego, and he is slashing .240/.283/.420 with two homers in the 12 games since taking over for Longoria.
