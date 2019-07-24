Sandoval went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

After missing a chance to end the game in the 10th when he grounded out with the bases loaded to end the inning, Sandoval made no mistake in the 13th, smashing the first pitch he saw from Brad Brach just over the wall in left field. The 32-year-old will continue to man third base while Evan Longoria (foot) is on the shelf, but Sandoval's .261/.302/.500 slash line with 12 homers and 36 RBI through 93 games is little more than adequate in a starting role.

