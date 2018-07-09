Sandoval sprained his left thumb diving for a ball during Sunday's tilt against St. Louis, but he remained in the game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy stated that he's a bit concerned about Sandoval's thumb, although it's unclear if he'll be forced to miss any time with the injury. He battled through the pain in the series finale, racking up three hits, including his eighth homer on the year. Sandoval will be listed as day-to-day until more information regarding his status is released.