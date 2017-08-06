Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Positioned on bench Sunday

Sandoval is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Sandoval received the call to the big leagues on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a double in his first stint back in the Giants' starting lineup. He'll head to the bench with Ryder Jones holding down third base and batting eighth.

