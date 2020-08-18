Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, walk, three RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Angels.

Sandoval went yard in the second inning, taking Dylan Bundy out to right field. He followed that up with an RBI double in the ninth inning to extend the Giants lead to 8-1. The pair of extra-base hits were Sandoval's first of the season, and he is now riding a modest three-game hitting streak. Sandoval has been unimpressive to start the season, hitting just .204/.279/.278 through 61 plate appearances.