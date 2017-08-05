Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Promoted to big leagues
Sandoval was promoted to the big leagues on Saturday.
He replaces Brandon Belt (concussion) on the active roster, so he will presumably serve as the everyday first baseman in the short term, and could then take over at the hot corner once Belt returns. Sandoval hadn't really earned the promotion, as he was slashing just .207/.324/.345 with one home run in 37 plate appearances at Triple-A after posting a similarly mediocre line with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate earlier this year.
