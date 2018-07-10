Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Provides clutch hit Monday
Sandoval (thumb) started and went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday's walkoff win over the Cubs.
Sandoval injured his thumb Sunday, but the ailment proved minor and he was able to suit up Monday without any time missed. His presence in the lineup proved crucial, as his 11th-inning single sent the Giants home with a win. Sandoval has recorded four hits (including a home run) since injuring his thumb early in Sunday's contest, so it doesn't seem like he is feeling any ill effects at the plate from the flare up.
