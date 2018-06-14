Sandoval went 1-for-4 with three walks and two RBI Thursday in the Giants' extra-innings victory over the Marlins.

Sandoval's trio of free passes complemented his single and made him a useful play for those in OBP and OPS leagues who chose to play him. His playing time was thought to be in jeopardy following Brandon Belt's return from an appendectomy, but Evan Longoria suffered a fractured hand in this game, which should allow Sandoval to remain at least a part-time platoon player by occupying first base or third base for the foreseeable future. Alen Hanson will push him for at-bats, though.