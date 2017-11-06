Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Remaining with San Francisco for 2018 season

Sandoval's team option was picked up by the Giants on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After returning to San Francisco during the second half of the 2017 season, Sandoval hit a bleak .225/.263/.367 over 47 games. With Sandoval's performance leaving much to be desired, a reserve role seems likely for the 31-year-old.

