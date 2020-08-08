Sandoval will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
While Sandoval is a switch hitter, it's clear that the Giants preer him batting from the left side. He's started against just one of the seven lefties the team has faced this season but has been in the lineup against eight out of nine righties. Darin Ruf will be the designated hitter in this contest.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Not starting Friday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Draws third straight start•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Gets spot on roster•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Playing first base Sunday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Reworks deal with Giants•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Likely cleared for infield work•