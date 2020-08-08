Sandoval will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Sandoval is a switch hitter, it's clear that the Giants preer him batting from the left side. He's started against just one of the seven lefties the team has faced this season but has been in the lineup against eight out of nine righties. Darin Ruf will be the designated hitter in this contest.

More News