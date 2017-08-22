Play

Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Removed after hit by pitch

Sandoval was forced to leave Monday's game against Milwaukee in the eighth inning after taking a hit-by-pitch off the forearm, CSN Bay Area reports.

Sandoval was replaced in the game by Orlando Calixte. The severity of the injury is unclear, and his status for Tuesday's game will likely depend on how much swelling appears overnight. Consider him day-to-day.

