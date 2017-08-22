Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Removed after hit by pitch
Sandoval was forced to leave Monday's game against Milwaukee in the eighth inning after taking a hit-by-pitch off the forearm, CSN Bay Area reports.
Sandoval was replaced in the game by Orlando Calixte. The severity of the injury is unclear, and his status for Tuesday's game will likely depend on how much swelling appears overnight. Consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....