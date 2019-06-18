Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Requires stitches on hand
Sandoval went 1-for-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers before being removed in the bottom of the fifth inning after suffering a laceration on the pinkie finger of his right hand, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Sandoval picked up the injury when Max Muncy spiked his hand while running to first base. Though Sandoval was forced to leave the contest at the next half inning, he was able to record a crucial out to snuff out a potential Dodgers rally. Manager Bruce Bochy said that Sandoval required four stitches to seal the gash and is considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday. Fortunately, X-rays cleared Sandoval of structural damage, which should help his case for avoiding the injured list.
