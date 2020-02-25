Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Returning in limited fashion
Sandoval will make his Cactus League debut as a designated hitter on Friday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sandoval has continued to make successful progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and is still expected to return to game action at third base around late April. Playing in the National League, the 33-year-old won't have many opportunities to DH, but could serve as a valuable switch-hitting option off the bench until he's ready to return to the diamond. The team isn't expected to rush the veteran back given Evan Longoria's experience playing the hot corner, but an earlier return than previously expected hasn't been ruled out by the Giants if things continue to go well.
