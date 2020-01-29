Play

Sandoval signed a $2M minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Sandoval is expected to make the big-league roster assuming the recovery process from Tommy John surgery in September goes accordingly. Recovery from that surgery doesn't take as long for hitters as it does for pitchers, but it still appears likely that he'll miss a portion of the upcoming season. The 33-year-old third baseman hit .268/.313/.507 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI during 296 plate appearances in 2019. If Sandoval does in fact make the team, his main competition for playing time will come against fellow veteran and three-time All-Star Evan Longoria.

