Sandoval is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

Sandoval seems to have settled into a platoon at third base with Chase d'Arnaud, who will start at the position for the Giants' third consecutive matchup against a southpaw starter (Sean Manaea). It's still expected that Sandoval will retain the bulk of the starts at the hot corner, despite hitting a lowly .180 since June 23.

