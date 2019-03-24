Sandoval isn't guaranteed to be on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants' recent acquisition of Rule 5 utility man, Connor Joe, puts Sandoval's once-secure role as backup corner infielder at risk. The 31-year-old experienced a bit of a bounce-back campaign in 2018 -- compared to his horrendous run with the Red Sox -- but that may not be enough to fend off Joe, who must remain on the 25-man roster or be offered back to Cincinnati. Sandoval could also remain in the majors if the club opts to keep him over fellow backup Alen Hanson (who is out of minor-league options), but the latter possesses the ability to handle far more defensive positions. Even if the Panda weathers the storm, he isn't going to offer much fantasy value with Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Buster Posey all healthy to begin the year.