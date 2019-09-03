Sandoval (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sandoval was able to log one more at-bat this season Sunday against the Padres in a pinch-hit appearance, but his year will come to an end after being placed on the injured list. He's set to undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss a good chunk of the 2020 campaign while rehabbing.