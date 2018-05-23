Sandoval started and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to Houston.

Sandoval has been limited to a backup role in his first full season back with San Francisco, but he was afforded a start as the team's designated hitter on the road against an AL squad. The 31-year-old figures to serve the same role Wednesday against Justin Verlander, who he notably took deep twice in game one of the 2012 World Series.