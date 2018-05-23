Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Serves as DH Tuesday
Sandoval started and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to Houston.
Sandoval has been limited to a backup role in his first full season back with San Francisco, but he was afforded a start as the team's designated hitter on the road against an AL squad. The 31-year-old figures to serve the same role Wednesday against Justin Verlander, who he notably took deep twice in game one of the 2012 World Series.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Gets another start at first•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hits pinch-hit home run•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: On base three times Wednesday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Late addition to Tuesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Homers in Wednesday's start•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Locks in bench role•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart