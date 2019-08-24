Sandoval (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery during the first week of September, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval has been sidelined about two weeks with the right elbow injury and illustrated no real improvement in his recovery, so he visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache earlier this week and was recommended Tommy John surgery. The procedure will end his season and should keep the veteran infielder sidelined for a good portion of the 2020 campaign, as well. Sandoval had a resurgent 2019 with a .269/.314/.509 slash line and 14 home runs in 295 plate appearances.