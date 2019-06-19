Sandoval (finger) isn't expected to go on the injured list but may not play the next two games, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sandoval received four stitches on his right pinkie finger after being spiked during Monday's game. The 32-year-old will be out of the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday with the Dodgers utilizing left-handed starters, since swinging from the right side is more problematic due to the stitches.