Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Signing with Giants

Sandoval signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The contract is a minor league deal, and Sandoval will report initially to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are dealing with loads of injuries in their infield and Sandoval is a fan favorite in San Francisco, so it's entirely possible we'll see him in the majors sometime soon.

