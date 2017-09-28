Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Stays hot Wednesday

Sandoval batted third and went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's loss to Arizona.

Hunter Pence and Buster Posey got the day off, so Sandoval was asked to carry the offense Wednesday. He was up to the task, but it was all for naught after the bullpen squandered another late-inning lead. Despite the Giants' ongoing woes, the corner infielder has been trending in the right direction over his last eight games, batting .407 (11-for-27) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI over that span. Sandoval appears primed to continue his hot streak this weekend, with three right-handed pitchers slated to toe the rubber for the Padres in a series between the NL West basement dwellers.