Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Suffers side injury
Sandoval tweaked his side and will remain out for the next few days, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sandoval reportedly suffered the injury Saturday and the Giants will hold him out for the next few days as a precaution. Assuming it's nothing more than a minor issue, he could return to action later in the week.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Has 2019 option exercised•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: To undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Placed on DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Held out Monday; could land on DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Suffers hamstring strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...