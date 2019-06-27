Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rockies.

The 32-year-old was basically a one-man offense for the Giants in this one, doubling home Mike Yastrzemski in the first inning before coming around himself, and then capping the scoring for San Francisco with a third-inning solo shot. Sandoval is now slashing a surprising .288/.326/.575 on the season with 10 homers and 28 RBI through 72 games, as he tries to reach the 20-HR plateau for the first time since 2011.