Sandoval went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

The veteran switch hitter has now gone yard in back-to-back games. Sandoval is slashing a surprising .284/.303/.608 through 37 games with five homers and 13 RBI, but Tuesday's free passes were his first of the year in 76 plate appearances. Barring a couple of injuries that would push him into a full-time role, his fantasy value will remain restricted to deeper formats.